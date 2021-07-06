Five boys on lam after escaping juvenile detention center in St. Louis, stealing cars

ST. LOUIS — Five boys who escaped a juvenile detention center over the weekend by overpowering staff members and stealing two cars were still being sought Tuesday.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police were notified that the boys had escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center at 1839 Hogan Street.

The boys overpowered staff members and forced their way out of the building. They took keys to several of the staff members' cars, and stole two of the vehicles.

One staff member, a 54-year-old man, suffered ankle and face injuries. Staff members declined medical treatment, police said.

The boys were confined by the court to be housed at the detention center, which is operated by the Missouri Division of Youth Services. Two of the boys are 15 years old. One is 14, one is 16 and one is 17 years old.

Police didn't say what underlying crimes sent the boys to Hogan Street. The regional director at Hogan Street could not be reached for comment, and no one from the Division of Youth Services office in Jefferson City has returned a call seeking comment.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 6 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.