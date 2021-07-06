 Skip to main content
Five boys on loose after escaping juvenile detention center in St. Louis
Five boys on loose after escaping juvenile detention center in St. Louis

Hogan Street Regional Youth Center

The Hogan Street Regional Youth Center at 1839 Hogan Street in St. Louis. (Google Street View image)

ST. LOUIS — Five boys who escaped a juvenile detention center over the weekend by overpowering staff members and stealing two cars were still being sought Tuesday.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis police were notified that the boys had escaped from the Hogan Street Regional Youth Center at 1839 Hogan Street.

The boys overpowered staff members and forced their way out of the building. They took keys to several of the staff members' cars and stole two of them.

One staff member, a 54-year-old man, suffered ankle and facial injuries. The staffers declined medical treatment, police said.

The detention center is operated by the Missouri Division of Youth Services. Two of the boys are 15 years old. One is 14, one is 16 and one is 17 years old.

Police didn't say what offenses sent the boys to Hogan Street. The regional director at Hogan Street could not be reached for comment, and no one from the Division of Youth Services in Jefferson City returned a call for comment.

