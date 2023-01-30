Five boys taken into custody after trooper grazed by fleeing car in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Five teenage boys as young as 15 were in a stolen car that fled a traffic stop on Interstate 70 on Saturday night and struck a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper, authorities said.

The trooper was grazed in the leg by the car as it sped away from the traffic stop about 8:45 p.m. Saturday on eastbound I-70 near Mid Rivers Mall Drive. The boys, ranging in age from 15 to 17, were in a Kia Optima.

Cpl. Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said the trooper, who suffered minor injuries, was able to get back into his patrol car and chase the boys in a brief pursuit. The chase ended near South Gatty Drive and McMenamy Road in St. Peters, Thompson said.

There, the injured trooper arrested the driver and turned him over to juvenile authorities. Four passengers ran off.

Another trooper and St. Peters police arrested two of the boys who ran off; they later were released to their guardians, Thompson said. The parents of two other boys who ran off brought the boys to authorities the next to surrender them, Thompson said.

"It's sad to think we have young men doing things like this in our city," Thompson said.

The trooper struck by the car was evaluated by paramedics but did not need treatment at a hospital, Thompson said.

The trooper didn't know the car was stolen when he pulled it over initially for a traffic violation, Thompson said. After talking to the driver, the driver put the car in gear and sped off, grazing the officer's leg.

The incident was the latest involving juveniles, often in stolen cars.