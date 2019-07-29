GRANITE CITY • Five suspects were charged Monday in connection with a Granite City shooting and a car chase that began in north St. Louis, police said.
The five suspects have each been charged by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of attempted murder, and each suspect is being held in lieu of $1.5 million bond.
The suspects are Steven L. Carson, 32, of the 2500 block of Dodier Street, St. Louis; Janautica F. Jackson, 23, of the 5500 block of Selber Court, St. Louis; Michael C. Smith, 28, of the 12000 block of Continental Drive, Spanish Lake; Anthony L. Stewart Jr., 21, of the 4000 block of Delor Street, St. Louis; and Donnell L. Robinson, 35, of the 1700 block of Hudson Road, St. Louis County.
On July 5 at 3 a.m., Granite City police responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of 23rd and Benton streets. Police found a crashed car with "numerous" bullet holes in it, police said.
The car's owner was found and told police the incident started in north St. Louis. The victim described being at a gas station off of Interstate 70 about to head home to Granite City and noticing being followed by several cars. The victim attempted to elude the cars but was chased to Granite City.
The victim lost control of the vehicle and crashed. The victim said the cars that had been in pursuit stopped, and the victim then attempted to run from them on foot. The victim and his car were shot at with "a barrage of gunfire," police said, but the victim escaped unharmed.
Bond was set by Madison County Judge Janet Heflin. The suspects are in custody awaiting extradition to Illinois.
Assisting Granite City police in the investigation were the Drug Enforcement Administration, the U.S. Marshal's Service and St. Louis police.