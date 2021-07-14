Five court bailiffs honored for helping save St. Louis County judge's life

CLAYTON — Five St. Louis County court bailiffs were honored Wednesday for helping revive a judge who suffered a heart attack on the bench last month.

At a ceremony in a St. Louis County courtroom, sheriff's deputies Harvey Burnett, Pete Bommarito, John Connolly, John Foster and Timothy Gannon received awards for rushing to resuscitate Circuit Judge David Lee Vincent after finding him slumped in his chair in cardiac arrest the morning of June 23.

Foster, Vincent's bailiff of nearly two decades, found the judge unconscious and summoned help from fellow bailiffs who shocked Vincent with an automatic external defibrillator and gave him cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, until Clayton paramedics arrived.

After restoring Vincent's heartbeat and breathing, paramedics rushed him to a hospital for emergency surgery. He has been recovering at home since.

"Everybody just jumped into action," Vincent's daughter Devon Vincent said at the ceremony. "We are extremely grateful that the right people were there to act quickly and provide the necessary medical care in those critical moments. Because of their collective actions, my dad survived and is recovering well at home."