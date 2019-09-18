GREENVILLE, ILLINOIS — Five federal prison inmates here were indicted Wednesday and accused of possessing contraband, including cell phones, a weapon and drugs.
Dexter Dewayne Baker, 41, Derick Bowers, 32, and Brian L. Redden, 35, were indicted in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis on one count of possession of contraband by a federal inmate. Larry E. Fuller was indicted on two counts. His age was not available.
Marlon Deshone Quarles, 46, was charged with possession of a contraband cell phone on Aug. 18 and assaulting a guard while he was trying to search Quarles.
The indictments of the others say that Baker had a cell phone on July 25; Bowers had a weapon on August 20, or something designed to be used as a weapon; and Redden had suboxone, an drug for opioid addiction, on April 7. Fuller had suboxone on Dec. 22 and 24, his indictment says.
None of the men have lawyers listed in court documents.
The prison is about an hour's drive northeast of St. Louis.
U.S. Attorney Steven Weinhoeft said Wednesday that the number of cases was not part of a special initiative at the prison. "We just had a number of them that we were able to bring at one time."
Weinhoeft said officials take phones in prison very seriously, because the only reason an inmate would have one is to either "further criminal activity" or to attempt to retaliate against witnesses without having to worry about being overheard on prison phones.
Drugs are a danger in prison because they create a power imbalance among inmates and can create risks to inmates or staff, he said.