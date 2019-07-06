ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Five adults were found dead inside an apartment building in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in north St. Louis County Saturday afternoon in an apparent homicide, St. Louis County Police said.
The adults were inside the building Friday night and a sixth person who was with them left, returned at about noon Saturday, and discovered them dead, said Officer Tracy Panus.
Police would not say the gender or ages of the victims, but said they were all adults. They would not say how they think the victims died but did say they were homicides. They were working on identifying the victims and their families.
"Somebody out there knows what happened," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar, who was at the scene Saturday afternoon with Panus and St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. They asked that anyone with information call police.
Police said they did not know why the victims were there together and would not talk about any possible evidence left at the scene.
A crying woman at the scene said police told her that five people had been killed, and one of them was her fiance. Police told her there had been a fight, she said.
At least part of the building had been previously boarded up, and yellow crime scene tape was around the building parking lot. Not all of the units are vacant, police said.
The scene is between Halls Ferry Road and West Florissant Avenue, just east of Dellwood.
