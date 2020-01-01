Five homicides in first morning of 2020 in St. Louis

A woman who lives in a second-story apartment overlooking the shooting scene said she heard and saw some of the aftermath. She declined to give her name out of fear of retaliation, but said that before midnight she had heard many gunshots. "It was every caliber of gun going off," she said.

After midnight, she said, she heard gunfire again. "I didn't think nothing of it, then I heard this girl crying someone is dead," she said.

The witness said she watched from her window as the coroner arrived and pulled victims from a red four-door car that bore signs of gunfire. She said she watched the scene for about three hours.

Leset Smith, 25, said one of the three people killed was her cousin. Police have not identified the victims, but Smith said her cousin was Sean Greenwood, 28, whose nickname was "Snack G." She said he had been in the backseat of the car with his girlfriend, and that she saw a third body on the sidewalk in front of a vacant house in the 2900 block of Indiana Avenue. That's about one block from the Jefferson and Crittenden intersection.

In the second deadly shooting, police were called to the 5400 block of Genevieve Avenue at 2:41 a.m. and found a male victim, dead from gunshots. A second person at the scene was conscious and taken to a hospital.