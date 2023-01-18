Five inmates at large after escaping St. Francois County jail

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY — Five inmates on Tuesday evening escaped the St. Francois County Detention Center and remained at large Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The men broke out of the jail around 7 p.m. and made their way onto the roof of the building, according to the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department.

The group traveled about a mile and half on foot to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, the department said, and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags from the parking lot.

All five men left the area in the car and surveillance footage last showed them driving south, police said. The men ditched their orange jail clothing and were seen wearing white thermal leggings, white boxer or basketball shorts and white t-shirts. One man was wearing a black t-shirt.

The sheriff's department has issued warrants for all five men and a "nationwide broadcast has been made" about their escape.

The five men were in custody on felony charges, police said. Police said three of those men — LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian and Kelly McSean (also known as Larry Bemboom) — are known sex offenders being held for crimes committed while confined in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center.

The other two, Dakota Pace and Michael Wilkins, were being held on other felony warrants.

People who see the men should not approach them and should call 911, police said. Anyone with information on their location is asked to call the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department at 573-756-3252 or 573-431-3131.