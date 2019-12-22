Five killed in three separate incidents overnight in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Five people were killed in three separate incidents over 12 hours between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Just after 4 p.m., homicide was requested "relative to an assault" in the 5600 block of Kingsbury Avenue. The scene was in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

Before midnight, police were in the 2900 block of James Cool Papa Bell Avenue, in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. There, they located three shooting victims. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, according to St. Louis Police reports.

The other victim was transported to an area hospital and is in critical but stable condition.

A few hours later, around 3 a.m., police reported a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach in the Kingsway West neighborhood; in the 5000 block of St. Louis Avenue. He was first conscious and breathing, but later succumbed to his injuries at an area hospital.

Police did not provide identification for any of the victims and didn't release more details about the incidents Sunday morning.

This story will be updated.

