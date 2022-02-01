Five men killed in one weekend across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis saw a particularly violent weekend, with five men shot to death and two more critically injured over a 13-hour stretch Saturday and Sunday.

Police announced Monday the name of homicide victim Jeffery Cook, 60.

Cook was shot inside a home Saturday in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Cook lived in the 2800 block of Chariton Street. He was found on the floor of the home on Chariton about 2:15 p.m. Saturday. He had argued with a 30-year-old man and was shot, police said.

Cook was taken to a hospital, where he died the same day.

Even though Cook's death wasn't disclosed until Monday, he was the first of the men to die over the weekend. Five men died in all, at three locations. The crime scenes spanned the city, from the Bevo Mill and Mount Pleasant neighborhoods in the south, to Kingsway East in the north.

An hour after Cook was found, police were called to a quadruple shooting in the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue. Three men died and a fourth was critically injured. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a man was slain in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. And about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a man was found shot and critically injured in the Carr Square neighborhood.

