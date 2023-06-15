ST. LOUIS — Five more prosecutors have been hired at the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office as top prosecutor Gabe Gore works to fill out a staff that has been depleted in recent years.

The hires, announced Thursday, are Chris Faerber, Bret Rich, Sherry Wolk, Allison Lee and Terrence O'Toole Jr. They will join five other recent hires by Gore, including longtime prosecutor Mary Pat Carl, who rejoined the office earlier this month as lead homicide prosecutor.

Thursday's announcement comes as Gore has pledged to stabilize the office with experienced prosecutors in the wake of former Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's surprise resignation last month, which came amid heavy scrutiny including for chronic understaffing in the office.

Gore and the new hires will be tasked with clearing a large backlog of cases that has largely prohibited trials from moving through the court process in recent months.

Faerber, Rich and Wolk were hired as full-time prosecutors; Lee and O'Toole Jr. were hired as special assistant prosecutors and will maintain their current full-time jobs.

“These attorneys each bring decades of trial experience and have collectively tried more than 120 felony cases. I am impressed by how many talented attorneys heard the call to public service and stepped forward so quickly,” Gore said in a statement. “Hiring experienced prosecutors who can hit the ground running is my highest priority.

Faerber has previously worked in the circuit attorney's office, including one year under Gardner. He has also worked as a public defender and a defense attorney in private practice.

Wolk also returns to the circuit attorney's office, where she worked as a prosecutor for seven years until 2004. She has also worked in civil litigation and financial investigation.

“It’s a tough job, but at the end of the day I know our team can make life safer for the wonderful people who live and work in St. Louis," Wolk said in a statement.

Rich has 26 years of law experience, including as a prosecutor in St. Louis County and as a corporate lawyer.

Lee is a family law attorney who specializes in divorce, child support and child abuse cases. O'Toole Jr. worked in the circuit attorney's office for two years from 2008 to 2010 and now focuses on medical malpractice, personal injury, and general liability defense. His father, Terry O'Toole Sr., has also returned to work as a senior advisor in the Circuit Attorney's Office.