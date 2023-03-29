MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Five police officers on an auto-theft task force were hit by a suspected drunken driver early Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Maryland Heights, authorities said.

One of the officers, from Lake Saint Louis, was critically injured. Two from Lake Saint Louis were seriously hurt. And two deputies from St. Charles County were treated for moderate injuries and released.

They were hit about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on eastbound I-70, just west of Interstate 270, as they waited for a tow truck after a suspected car thief crashed in a chase.

All five were part of an auto theft task force in St. Charles County, said Cpl. Logan Bolton of the Missouri Highway Patrol.

After the chase and crash, the officers had used their patrol cars to block the far two left lanes of the highway. Their vehicle lights were flashing, Bolton said.

A 2014 Jeep Cherokee was heading east in the second lane from the left. Its driver "eventually noticed the cars and tried to swerve to the right," but the Jeep hit one of the Lake Saint Louis police cars, Bolton said.

That patrol car spun around, hitting three Lake Saint Louis officers who were standing on the highway, Bolton said. Two county deputies were inside a police car when it was struck.

The Jeep's driver, a 31-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of DWI. A 2-year-old girl was riding in the Jeep. The child had minor injuries and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital. She was in a child safety seat, the patrol said.

A police dog was also injured and is being cared for at a local veterinarian's office.

The Highway Patrol identified three injured Lake Saint Louis officers as Nathan R. Livingston, 26; Kyle Case, 27; and Benjamin Fischer, 34. Bolton said one of the three was critically hurt but the patrol's crash report didn't specify which one.

The deputies from the St. Charles County Police Department are Jacob L. Garner, 31; and Peter C. Welegala, 34.