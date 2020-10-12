 Skip to main content
Five people injured in separate shootings in eight-hour span across St. Louis
 Gunfire left at least five people injured in five separate shootings across St. Louis in an eight-hour span on Sunday, police said.

First was a man, 20, who showed up at a hospital about 1:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the leg. About 90 minutes later at 3:17 p.m., police responded to a man, 40, who had been shot in the hip at South Spring Avenue and Delor Street.

At about 7:30 p.m., it was a man, 24, shot in the back in the 5400 block of Chippewa Street. Just before 10 p.m., a reported shooting at Meramec Street and Louisana Avenue involved a man with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a hospital by private car. At about the same time, a man was shot in the leg at North Kingsighway and Suburban Tracks. He also was taken to a hospital by private car.

