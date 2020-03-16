Five people shot to death at Missouri gas station, including police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Four people, including a police officer, were shot to death late Sunday night at a gas station before the shooter turned the gun on himself, police said early Monday.

Police Chief Paul Williams said the shoting happened about 11:30 p.m. at the Kum & Go on Chestnut Expressway near Highway 65, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Officer Christopher Walsh was shot and killed, Williams said.He had been with the department for more than three years.

The police chief told the newspaper that the gunman also shot and wounded two other people, including a second police officer, before he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This is a developing story.