Five people shot to death at Missouri gas station, including police officer

Williams said police received reports of “multiple shooting calls throughout the city” late Sunday starting in the south and moving north through the city's east side.

"In essence we had a roving active shooter moving from the south side of the city up," Williams said.

As officers were responding to those calls, witnesses reported a vehicle crashed into a Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store, and the gunman walked inside and began shooting customers and employees, Williams said.

The Kansas City Star reported that the gunman opened fire from inside the store as police arrived, with officers taking cover behind vehicles and shields.

“Advise everybody arriving on the scene, the shooter is shooting out the window,” one officer can be heard saying on audio captured by the online website Broadcastify.com, The Star reported. “The officer shot from inside the store outside. Take cover behind vehicles.”

The first two officers who arrived were shot. Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, finding three people dead. The gunman also died, apparently from a self-inflicted gunshot, Williams said.

Officer Walsh, a Springfield native, is survived by a wife and daughter.