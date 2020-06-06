Five shootings across St. Louis leave one man dead, five injured

Five shootings across St. Louis left one man dead and five others wounded on Friday, police said.

The first shooting proved to be deadly: police said a man was found with a gunshot wound to the back in the 2400 block of Indiana Avenue in the McKinley Heights neighborhood at 8:25 a.m. Friday. Police said he was unconscious at the cene and pronounced dead at a hospital.

About 5:20 p.m., police responded to a call in the 500 block of Bates Street and found a man, 25, who had been shot in the neck. He was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital.

Just before 6:30 p.m., police were called to a shooting at Marcus and Greer Avenues.Two men had been shot and taken to a hospital, where both of them were in critical condition.

At 9:40 p.m., a man was shot multiple times in the 2500 block of North Grand Boulevard. Police said he was conscious and breathing and taken to a hospital.

The last shooting was reported just before 10 p.m., when a male at Hickey Park told police he heard a gunshot and then felt pain in his thigh. No other information was immediately available. The park is in the Baden neighborhood, where total reported crime is down about 6% in the last six months compared with the same period a year ago.

