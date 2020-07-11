Five shootings in St. Louis leave at least two people critically hurt

In a nine-hour span Friday, police responded to at least five different shooting scenes that left two people critically injured.

At 2:15 p.m., a man in his late teens was shot in the leg and back at Newby Street and Baden Avenue. Police said he was stable at a hospital.

Then just before 5 p.m., a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the head at Enright and Academy avenues. Police said the man was in critical and unstable condition.

The third shooting was reported at 6:52 p.m., when a man with a gunshot wound to the hand was taken to a hospital. He was conscious and breathing.

Just before 11 p.m., a 22-year-old man was shot in the leg in the 1100 block of Tamm Avenue. Police said he was "conscious and breathing and uncooperative."

The final shooting Friday was reported at 11:23 p.m. at 14th and Market streets when two people got into an argument on a sidewalk. Police said the victim began to walk away but turned and saw the suspect pointing a gun at him. As the victim turned to run, he was shot in the back and the foot. Police said he was conscious and taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

No other details of any of the five shootings were immediately available.