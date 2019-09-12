ST. LOUIS — Five Illinois residents have been indicted in federal court in St. Louis and accused of breaking into dozens of cell tower sites to steal and sell the copper they found there, prosecutors said Thursday.
The five entered more than 80 cell tower sites in 21 jurisdictions between April 3, 2018, and Aug. 1, 2018, affecting cellular communications in those areas, prosecutors said. They sold the stolen copper to metal salvage dealers.
Wendell Ragsdale, 45, of Springfield, and Collinsville residents Christina Weaver, 40, Bradley Quinelle Warren, 32, Taylor D. James, 20, and Haley S. James, 21, were indicted Thursday on charges of conspiring to maliciously interfere with communication lines by entering onto cellular tower sites. Warren and Weaver also face a charge of malicious interference with communications lines for allegedly stealing copper grounding bars and copper wiring from a cell tower in Montgomery County, Missouri.