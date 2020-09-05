Flags lowered Sunday for St. Louis police officer killed in line of duty

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis Sunday in honor of a slain city police officer.

In an order announced Friday, Gov. Mike Parson said the observance is in honor of Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was shot as he responded to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Aug. 29.

Bohannon, 29, died of his injuries a day later.

Parson praised Bohannon as a “model public servant” in his four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us,” said Parson, a former county sheriff.

Thomas J. Kinworthy Jr., 43, is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the shooting.