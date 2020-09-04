 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Flags lowered Sunday for St. Louis police officer
0 comments

Flags lowered Sunday for St. Louis police officer

Subscription sale! $5/5 months
St. Louis police officer Tamarris L. Bohannon

St. Louis police officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was shot by a suspect on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis Sunday in honor of a slain city police officer.

In an order announced Friday, Gov. Mike Parson said the observance is in honor of Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was shot as he responded to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Aug. 29.

Bohannon, 29, died of his injuries a day later.

Parson praised Bohannon as a “model public servant” in his four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Officer Bohannon’s courage, commitment to excellence in policing, and devotion to his young family and the St. Louis community are his lasting legacy. We will never forget all of the good Officer Bohannon accomplished in his brief time with us,” said Parson, a former county sheriff.

Thomas J. Kinworthy Jr., 43, is facing first degree murder charges in connection with the shooting.

Kinworthy, of Owensville, fatally shot Bohannon in the head with a 9 mm pistol and shot Officer Arlando Bailey in the leg as they responded to a home in the 3700 block of Hartford Street.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports