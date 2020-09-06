Flags lowered today for St. Louis police officer killed in line of duty, church bells to toll

JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. and Missouri flags will be flown at half-staff at government buildings in St. Louis today in honor of a slain city police officer.

In an order announced Friday, Gov. Mike Parson said the observance is in honor of Officer Tamarris Bohannon, who was shot as he responded to a call in the Tower Grove South neighborhood on Aug. 29.

Bohannon, 29, died of his injuries a day later.

His memorial service is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. today at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis on Lindell. Before the service, a procession will leave Serenity Memorial Funeral Home on Union Boulevard, travel through Forest Park and pass the South District Patrol Division on Sublette before returning to the Cathedral.

Police didn't say what time the procession would start, or what route it would take.

The family also asked local churches to ring their bells at 2 p.m. today.

Parson praised Bohannon as a “model public servant” in his four years with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.