Flames shot through roof of three-story apartment building south of downtown St. Louis

UPDATED at 6:38 a.m. with fire under control
ST. LOUIS — Firefighters early Friday battled a blaze at a three-story brick rowhouse at South 14th Street and Chouteau Avenue, south of downtown.
No injuries were reported.
Flames were shooting through the roof of the building about 5:20 a.m. The St. Louis Fire Department said it was an occupied apartment building but were told by residents that everyone had evacuated safely.
The firefighters had the fire under control by about 6:30 a.m.
