Flames spotted again at abandoned Jennings warehouse

JENNINGS — Firefighters spotted flames on Friday morning coming from the basement of an abandoned warehouse where they thought they had extinguished a four-alarm fire on Thursday.

Mark Flauter, spokesman for North County Fire and Rescue, said fire crews were summoned back to the warehouse about 7 a.m. Friday.

The warehouse, where bowling bowls were once manufactured, is at 8709 Xograph Avenue. The one-story structure was abandoned in 2018. It has two floors underground. The basement may have been hiding fire overnight.

Firefighters fought the fire for nearly 12 hours Thursday. The blaze was marked by black smoke and massive flames.

They left about 10 p.m. due to weather (rain was hampering their efforts) but mainly because they no longer could see any flames, Flauter said.

Flauter said the command staff on Friday assumes that fire may have been below ground overnight and a breach in the basement floor allowed the fire to grow.

"The fire may have been in the basement and continued to burn without being seen," he said.

Flauter said the fire they were attacking Friday was small compared to what they were up against Thursday. No flames were visible from the street.