Fleeing driver who caused six-car pileup has died, St. Louis police say

UPDATED on Tuesday with booking photo.
ST. LOUIS — The driver who fled police and caused a six-car pileup in north St. Louis has died of his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Silas Smith, 29, died at a hospital after being thrown from a vehicle in the crash about 11:25 a.m. Monday near North Broadway and East Taylor Avenue.
Smith lived in the 4500 block of Anderson Avenue in St. Louis.
Three other motorists were hurt, including a 28-year-old woman in critical condition. Two drivers and one passenger were not injured, authorities said.
Police said Smith was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger that ran a red light as he fled officers. His car was hit on the side. In all, six vehicles and seven people were involved in the chain-reaction crash. In the hours immediately after the crash, it was reported that eight people were hurt.
The events started when tactical officers spotted a suspicious car at the Speedy gas station lot, at 8880 North Broadway. The lot, authorities said, has “a history of gun violence and drug transactions.”
Smith was parked at the pumps but was not purchasing gas, police said. His car had dark tinted windows and a dark tinted plate covering temporary tags, police said. When officers passed the gas station a second time, Smith drove away and they tried to stop him, police said.
The car pulled to the side of the street but then sped south on North Broadway. Officers “spiked the vehicle” about two blocks to the south, police said in a statement, but the driver kept going. No officers followed on the ground, but a police helicopter followed and gave updates on the car's location.
Smith's car was heading south on North Broadway when he ran the red light at East Taylor Avenue, police said. In the intersection, Smith's car was hit by a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was turning north onto North Broadway from East Taylor. Smith's car hit another car, which started a chain-reaction crash with three other cars.
Police found a large bag of suspected narcotic capsules in Smith's hooded sweatshirt, and a "bag of a powdery substance suspected to be narcotics," authorities said. Police also recovered a handgun.
Smith's criminal history includes a guilty plea in 2018 for drug possession and unlawful use of a weapon in Florissant. Court records say he was sentenced to seven years in prison, but a judge suspended the sentence and put Smith on probation for five years instead. Conditions of probation included that Smith forfeit any weapons and undergo random drug testing.