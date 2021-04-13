Fleeing driver who caused six-car pileup has died, St. Louis police say

Smith was parked at the pumps but was not purchasing gas, police said. His car had dark tinted windows and a dark tinted plate covering temporary tags, police said. When officers passed the gas station a second time, Smith drove away and they tried to stop him, police said.

The car pulled to the side of the street but then sped south on North Broadway. Officers “spiked the vehicle” about two blocks to the south, police said in a statement, but the driver kept going. No officers followed on the ground, but a police helicopter followed and gave updates on the car's location.

Smith's car was heading south on North Broadway when he ran the red light at East Taylor Avenue, police said. In the intersection, Smith's car was hit by a 2020 Jeep Cherokee that was turning north onto North Broadway from East Taylor. Smith's car hit another car, which started a chain-reaction crash with three other cars.

Police found a large bag of suspected narcotic capsules in Smith's hooded sweatshirt, and a "bag of a powdery substance suspected to be narcotics," authorities said. Police also recovered a handgun.