O'FALLON, Ill. — Police here are searching for three people after a shoplifter pepper sprayed a sporting goods store employee to get away with an armful of clothes.
Police say three women carrying clothes ran out of the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 1574 West Highway 50 Wednesday. When an employee tried to stop them, one of the women sprayed the worker with pepper spray to get away, police said.
The three women then got into a car and drove off with the stolen items, police said.
Police say the robbers all appeared to be women in their late teens to early twenties. Police published surveillance images and descriptions of the women online Thursday.
They were described as:
- A black woman with a medium build and a blond ponytail wearing a black-and-blue long-sleeve “Bleed Blue” shirt, denim jacket, black pants, black head cover and black shoes.
- A black woman with a medium build with long hair, wearing a black shirt, a yellow jacket, gray pants, and flip-flop sandals.
- A black woman with a medium build with shoulder-length hair, wearing a long-sleeve blue shirt, denim jacket, black pants with a white stripe and flip-flop sandals.
The O’Fallon Police Department asks anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspects to contact the investigators at 618-624-4545.