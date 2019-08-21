Subscribe for 99¢

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Firefighters on Tuesday night responded to the 600 block of Grove Avenue, on the edge of the Mississippi River here, and found a single-family home engulfed in flames. The home, which apparently had been damaged by floodwaters this spring, was empty.

Steve Brown, assistant chief of the Central County Fire & Rescue, said there was no “accidental cause” to the fire: The home had been abandoned, cut off from electricity and gas supply. No storms in the area meant firefighters were able to rule out a lightning strike.

But Brown also warned on Wednesday of a troubling "common malady" he's seen after floods: Some flood-damaged homes deemed too costly to repair have been set on fire, either by owners or neighbors who don't want to look at them, he says.

"There is a proper way to dispose of these properties. Burning them at night isn't it," Brown told the Post-Dispatch. "You're not supposed to burn them."

Brown said he saw several such blazes after the 1993 flood.

Photos from the height of flooding this summer

 

Tags

Kim Bell is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments