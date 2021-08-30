Flooding reported around St. Louis metro, flash flood advisory until 6

KIRKWOOD — Flash floods Monday afternoon made some roads impassible and closed several MetroLink stations in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood advisory until 6 p.m. for the St. Louis metro area, including St. Clair County and Madison County in Illinois.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a very short period beginning around 2:30 p.m. causing the flooding, according to the weather service advisory.

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, MetroLink stopped service at 15 stations from Forest Park to East St. Louis because of flooding concerns, shuttling passengers by bus instead.

Affected stations on the red line included: Grand, Union Station, Civic Center, Stadium, Eighth & Pine, Convention Center, Laclede's Landing, East Riverfront and Fithth & Missouri. Passengers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

Blue Line MetroLink trains were operating only between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations.

There were also reports of limited flooding on roads, including West Kirkham Avenue in Webster Groves near Gore Avenue where more than a foot of water covered the pavement at about 3 p.m.