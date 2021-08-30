 Skip to main content
Flooding reported around St. Louis metro, flash flood advisory until 6
Flooding reported around St. Louis metro, flash flood advisory until 6

A car gets stuck in floodwater From flash flooding on W. Kirkham Ave. in Webster Groves after thunderstorms pelted the area. Video by David Carson/ Post-Dispatch

KIRKWOOD — Flash floods Monday afternoon made some roads impassible and closed several MetroLink stations in St. Louis and St. Louis County. 

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood advisory until 6 p.m. for the St. Louis metro area, including St. Clair County and Madison County in Illinois.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a very short period beginning around 2:30 p.m. causing the flooding, according to the weather service advisory. 

At about 3:30 p.m. Monday, MetroLink stopped service at 15 stations from Forest Park to East St. Louis because of flooding concerns, shuttling passengers by bus instead.

Affected stations on the red line included: Grand, Union Station, Civic Center, Stadium, Eighth & Pine, Convention Center, Laclede's Landing, East Riverfront and Fithth & Missouri. Passengers should expect delays of up to 60 minutes.

Blue Line MetroLink trains were operating only between the Shrewsbury-Lansdowne I-44 and Forest Park-DeBaliviere stations.

There were also reports of limited flooding on roads, including West Kirkham Avenue in Webster Groves near Gore Avenue where more than a foot of water covered the pavement at about 3 p.m.

At least three cars got temporarily stuck in high water on West Kirkham after a nearby creek swelled.

No one was injured. Water on the road receded by about 4 p.m. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation also reported some flooding Thursday afternoon on Lindell Boulevard between North Kingshighway Boulevard and North Vandeventer Avenue. 

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

