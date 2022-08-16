Flordell Hills man charged with killing his cousin in debt dispute

FLORDELL HILLS — A Flordell Hills man was charged Monday in a deadly shooting a day earlier in north St. Louis County.

Alex E. Callier IV, 29, of the 7000 block of Greenhaven Drive, was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering in the shooting death of his cousin Decorion Wilson.

Wilson, 30, was fatally shot in the 7000 block of Brandon Drive in Flordell Hills, a small city in north St. Louis County.

Callier and Wilson had been at Wilson's home, and after going to a nearby store began arguing over a debt, charges said. They argued, and Callier shot Wilson. Callier then fled.

He later admitted to police that he was involved in the shooting and that he knew Wilson was not armed. Callier "could not account" for the whereabouts of his gun.

A judge set Callier's bail at $150,000 cash.