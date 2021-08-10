Florida man caught trying to scam elderly Alton woman out of nearly $80k, feds say

ALTON — A man from Florida has been indicted in federal court and accused of trying to scam nearly $80,000 from an elderly Alton resident.

The Alton woman was originally contacted June 21 by someone identifying himself as “Weston” who claimed he worked for law enforcement, charging documents say. Weston claimed that the woman’s identity had been stolen, and convinced her to FedEx him $29,000, Patrick Bennett with the Alton Police Department wrote in an affidavit.

Weston then convinced the woman that she could triple her money if she gave $40,000 to a police detective from Chicago. The money would be returned by the IRS, he claimed. The woman, per her instructions, placed the money in the trunk of a car in an Alton gas station parking lot on June 23.

Weston then asked the woman how much money she had left, and she eventually sent $9,413 by FedEx to an Omaha Travel Inn hotel on June 24.

But she also contacted real law enforcement officers the next day, and they intercepted the $29,000 at the address Weston used, a Walgreens store in St. Petersburg, Florida. They also caught Jaykumar Patel coming to pick up the package, Bennett wrote.

Patel had two fake IDs and a message on his cellphone referring to $40,000 and Alton, Bennett wrote.