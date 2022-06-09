Florida men admit bringing at least 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Two Florida men admitted bringing more than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in a federal investigation that also levied a penalty for unpaid wages and unsanitary living conditions for workers.

Jorge Marin-Gomez, 37, and his father, Jorge Marin-Perez, 67, each pleaded guilty on Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of unlawful employment of aliens. The father oversaw the visa application process for his son's company, Marin J. Corp., which pleaded guilty in April to a felony wire charge, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said.

The Mexican immigrants were approved to work in Florida, but were brought in 2018 to Kennett, in southeast Missouri's Dunklin County. They harvested cotton and watermelon, lived in unsanitary conditions at a former jail and the corporation "added to their misery by failing to pay them the wages they earned under their contract," according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Earlier this year, Marin J. Corp., which is based in Avon Park, Florida, settled with the Labor Department, agreeing to pay $165,805 in back wages to 85 workers along with a $75,000 penalty for not providing meals, not paying the required wage rate and charging the workers to obtain employment.

Marin J. Corp. submitted applications for the immigrants' visas between November 2017 and October 2018.

The corporation will be sentenced in August, and the father and son will be sentenced the following month.

