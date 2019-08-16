ST. LOUIS COUNTY — St. Louis County police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the 10000 block of Neville Walk after receiving a Shotspotter notification shortly before 7:30 p.m., police said.
On Thursday officers identified the man as 31-year-old DeMarco Boyd of Florissant.
The man was found near an apartment complex in the area.
People with information about the shooting who want to remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.