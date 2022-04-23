 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florissant area woman dies after single-car crash off I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 65-year-old woman died Saturday morning after failing to yield to a traffic signal and hitting a pole off Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report.

Dorcell Davis, of the Florissant area, was driving a 2006 Lincoln Town Car east on I-270 and exited onto Lilac Avenue around 11:35 a.m.

The report said her car failed to yield for a traffic signal, hit a pole, became airborne and then came to rest off Pershall Road.

She was taken to Christian Northeast Hospital where she was pronounced dead about an hour later.

