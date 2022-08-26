Florissant boy, 2, dies after firefighters find him hiding under sink in burning home

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Friday with fire chief's comments on child hiding

FLORISSANT — The family of 2-year-old Elijah Martinez said he was a rambunctious boy who loved digging in the dirt and playing with his toy trucks. He was exceptionally curious too.

"He was in to everything, as babies that age are," said cousin, Shannon Selby. "We think he put a cell phone and keys in the microwave to see what would happen."

Relatives surmise that a fire in the microwave sparked the blaze that destroyed the family's home about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday on Loekes Drive in Florissant. Firefighters found Elijah hiding under a sink in the bathroom, in the vanity.

The boy was unconscious when crews pulled him out of the home, suffering from inhalation from smoke and toxic fumes. They rushed him to DePaul hospital in critical condition. He died later of his injuries.

Chief Jason Hoevelmann of Florissant Valley Fire Protection District said the boy apparently hid out of fear from the fire.

"It's common for kids that age to hide, whether it's under a bed or closet, or blankets and pillows," Hoevelmann said. "At that age, they just hide from things that scare them."

Elijah's parents and two brothers, ages 7 and 4, survived the house fire and are now staying with relatives. The survivors were taken to a hospital for some minor smoke inhalation and to be evaluated as a precaution.

The cause of the house fire hasn't been disclosed by authorities. Fire investigators haven't finished their report, Hoevelmann said. Hoevelmann didn't comment on the family's belief that it started in a microwave, but he said it appears the fire was an accident.

Hoevelmann said the tragedy could reinforce to other families the importance of practicing fire drills and having an escape plan.

"You just have to practice some home fire drills, really emphasize what the plan is and what they should do," the fire chief said. "It should be discussed more often than just during in fire prevention week in October."

Hoevelmann acknowledged, however, that the message might not stick with young children like Elijah, who was close to celebrating his 3rd birthday.

"In reality, for a 3-year-old, it's really hard for them to remember those things," Hoevelmann said. "That's why keeping a safe home with smoke detectors is so important."

Hoevelmann said it's not clear if the home that burned was equipped with working smoke detectors.

Fire crews from Black Jack, Berkeley, Hazelwood and Robertson helped Florissant Valley Fire Protection District fight the one-alarm fire.

Selby of Godfrey said Elijah's mother, Angela Becker, is devastated by her son's death.

"She cries a lot," Selby said. "That was her baby. She misses his smile and his sweet little voice."

Selby said Elijah could walk into a room, dancing and wiggling, and make everyone laugh.

"He was always ready to give hugs," she said.

A GoFundMe campaign organized by Selby would help pay for Elijah's funeral and replace clothing and other items the family lost in the blaze, she said.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Story has been updated to correct spelling of cousin's last name