Florissant couple accused of making fake bomb threats at preschool so girlfriend could avoid going to work

ST. PETERS — A Florissant couple was charged Friday with calling in false bomb threats to a St. Peters preschool.

Prosecutors say they called in threats on Jan. 12 and again Thursday because one of them did not want to go to work at the preschool.

Janet Porzelt, 40, and Evan Hauserman, 39, both of the of the 2000 block of Parker Road, were charged with two counts apiece of making a false bomb report and two counts apiece of making a terrorist threat.

Hauserman made the threats to Primrose School because Porzelt, an employee at the school, did not want to go to work but still wanted to be paid for a full day, charging documents say.

Hauserman used an anonymous texting application with a fake phone number to call in the threats, prosecutors say.

After the first call, on Jan. 12, the preschool evacuated everyone in 36-degree weather. On Thursday, after the second threat, the preschool evacuated more than 90 people, including infants who had to be rolled in the parking lot in cribs.

Both suspects admitted their roles in the scheme, according to charging documents. Police did not say what job Porzelt had at the preschool.

