ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A doctor from Florissant posed as patients to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for pain pills for her personal use, the U.S. Attorney's office said Tuesday.
Dr. Angela K. Williams, 34, was indicted by a grand jury Thursday on two felony charges of fraudulently obtaining narcotic opioid prescription drugs. Williams used her own prescription pad and wrote in other persons' names, while seeking drugs that included hydrocodone and oxycodone, prosecutors said. She posed as patients to pick them up at pharmacies, they said. Prosecutors said Williams used another doctor's prescription pad, name and Drug Enforcement Administration number to write other prescriptions.
Her lawyer did not respond to a request for comment.
William Callahan, head of the DEA's St. Louis office, said in a statement announcing the charges, “The diversion of prescription drugs outside the bounds of professional medical practice puts the supply chain at risk and has the potential to jeopardize public safety.”
The DEA, Missouri's Bureau of Narcotic and Dangerous Drugs, St. Louis County prosecutors and police from Florissant, Town and Country and St. John all worked on the case, officials said.
Williams faces similar charges in St. Louis County Circuit Court from an incident in Florissant in 2018.