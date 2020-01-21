You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Florissant doctor admits using patient names to fraudulently obtain pain pills
0 comments

Florissant doctor admits using patient names to fraudulently obtain pain pills

Support local journalism for 99¢

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A doctor from Florissant pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted using other people's names to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for pain pills for her personal use, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Dr. Angela K. Williams, 34, admitted using her own prescription pad and the names of other people to obtain prescription drugs including hydrocodone and oxycodone, prosecutors said. She would then pose as patients to pick up the drugs at pharmacies, they said. She also used another doctor's prescription pad and personal information to write prescriptions, they said.

Williams pleaded guilty to a felony charge of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone and is scheduled to be sentenced in April. She could face up to four years in prison.

Angela Williams

Dr. Angela Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to a federal charge of fraudulently obtaining prescription pills. 
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports