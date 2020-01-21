Florissant doctor admits using patient names to fraudulently obtain pain pills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A doctor from Florissant pleaded guilty to a federal charge Tuesday and admitted using other people's names to fraudulently obtain prescriptions for pain pills for her personal use, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Dr. Angela K. Williams, 34, admitted using her own prescription pad and the names of other people to obtain prescription drugs including hydrocodone and oxycodone, prosecutors said. She would then pose as patients to pick up the drugs at pharmacies, they said. She also used another doctor's prescription pad and personal information to write prescriptions, they said.