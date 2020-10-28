 Skip to main content
Florissant doctor gets probation for fraudulently obtaining pain pills
Florissant doctor gets probation for fraudulently obtaining pain pills

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A doctor from Florissant who fraudulently obtained pain pills was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service and ordered to pay $745 in restitution to Medicare and Medicaid, prosecutors said.

Dr. Angela K. Williams, 34, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in January to a felony charge of fraudulently obtaining oxycodone. She admitted posing as patients to fraudulently obtain the pills, either by using her own prescription pad or another doctor's.

In court filings, defense lawyer Brocca Morrison wrote that Williams had entered a voluntary treatment program for doctors in November and now is sober.

Angela Williams

Dr. Angela Williams pleaded guilty Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, to a federal charge of fraudulently obtaining prescription pills. 
