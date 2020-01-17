Florissant firefighters rescue unconscious teenager from burning home

FLORISSANT — Firefighters rescued an unconscious teenage boy by carrying him out a window of a burning home early Friday.

The teen suffered smoke inhalation and had life-threatening injuries, according to Deputy Fire Chief Mark Flauter with the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District.

The boy's name was not released. His mother was outside when firefighters arrived and told rescuers that her son was still in the home.

The cause of the blaze, at 1915 Curtis Court, is under investigation.

At 2:54 a.m. Friday, a caller reported smoke in the cul-de-sac of Curtis Court. When fire crews arrived, they saw smoke coming from the front of the one-story home.

They searched the residence and found the teen unconscious on the first floor. The fire was in the basement, Flauter said.

"They carried the boy out a front window," he said.

No firefighters were injured in the one-alarm blaze, he said.

