Florissant, Freeburg men among those arrested in Idaho suspected of planning riot

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — A Florissant man charged in March for defacing a Washington University mural was arrested Saturday in Idaho with 30 members of a group that allegedly planned to cause a riot at a pride event in Coeur D’Alene.

Mitchell Frederick Wagner, 24, is charged with criminal conspiracy and was arrested just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to records from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s office. Wagner lives in the first block of Canisius Lane in Florissant.

Another local resident, Garret Joseph Garland, 23, was also arrested with the group, according to sheriff’s records. He faces the same charge. Garland lives in the 200 block of North Main Street in Freeburg.

Coeur d’Alene police Chief Lee White said 31 members of the group Patriot Front — which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as a white nationalist organization — appeared to have come to “riot downtown,” the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported. White told the Spokesman-Review that police were tipped off by a resident who saw a group of people enter a U-Haul truck in a hotel parking lot wearing masks and holding shields “like a little army.”

Police pulled over the truck and arrested the group, seizing riot gear and a smoke grenade. Kootenai County records show Wagner and Garland face misdemeanor “criminal conspiracy” charges along with 29 other people.

White told the Spokesman-Review the Patriot Front members could face more charges after prosecutors review the evidence.

By Sunday afternoon, all 31 people, including Wagner and Garland, had bonded out of the Kootenai County jail, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. He did not know when their next court appearances would be and directed questions to the Coeur d’Alene Police Department.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Wagner in March with felony first-degree property damage stemming from a Dec. 18 incident when Wagner and three other people defaced a mural depicting famous Black Americans on Washington University’s campus. The vandals stamped Patriot Front logos on the mural.

The attorney representing Wagner in the St. Louis County case didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Family members for the two men also could not be reached.

The SLPC describes Patriot Front an “image obsessed” white nationalist group that “focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country.” It was formed in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 “Unite the Right” riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, when it broke off from neo-Nazi group “Vanguard America.”

The people arrested in Idaho Saturday were wearing Patriot Front’s signature khaki pants, blue shirts and masks. Texas resident Thomas Rousseau, Patriot Front’s 23-year-old leader, was also among those arrested Saturday.

