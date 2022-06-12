Florissant, Freeburg residents among people arrested in Idaho suspected of planning riot

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO — A Florissant man charged in March for defacing a Washington University mural was arrested in Idaho with 30 members of a group that allegedly planned to cause a riot at a pride event in Coeur D'Alene.

Mitchell Frederick Wagner, 24, is charged with criminal conspiracy and was arrested just before 2 p.m., according to records from the Kootenai County Sheriff's office.

Another local resident, Garret Joseph Garland, 23, of the 200 block of North Main, in Freeburg, was also arrested with the group, according to sheriff's records. He faces the same charge.

Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said 31 members of the group Patriot Front appeared to have come to "riot downtown,” the Spokane Spokesman-Review reported. White told the Spokesman-Review that police were tipped off by a resident who saw a group of people wearing masks and holding shields “like a little army” enter a U-Haul truck Saturday afternoon in a hotel parking lot.

Police pulled the truck over and seized riot gear and a smoke grenade. Wagner and Garland were being held in the Kootenai County Jail as of Sunday morning, records show, and face misdemeanor "criminal conspiracy" charges along with 29 other people. White told the Spokesman-Review the Patriot Front members could face more charges after prosecutors review the evidence.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Wagner, 24, in March with felony first-degree property damage stemming from a Dec. 18 incident when Wagner and three other people defaced a mural depicting famous Black Americans on Washington University's campus. The vandals stamped logos of the white nationalist group Patriot Front on the mural.

The people police arrested in Coeur D'Alene are accused of being members of Patriot Front, which the Southern Poverty Law Center describes as an "image obsessed" group that "focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country." It was formed in the aftermath of the deadly 2017 "Unite the Right" riot in Charlottesville, Virginia, after breaking off from neo-Nazi group "Vanguard America."

The people arrested in Idaho Saturday were wearing khaki pants, blue shirts and masks, as members of Patriot Front often do, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.