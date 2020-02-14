Florissant high school teacher accused of sending naked pics to student on social media

FLORISSANT — A Florissant teacher was arrested and charged Thursday after law enforcement officials said he had sexual contact with a high school student.

Willie J. Williams 29, of St. Ann, was charged with sexual contact with a student by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office.

Williams, a teacher at McCluer High School, contacted the student on social media, and sent the student naked pictures of himself, according to the probable cause statement. He also had sexual contact with the student. The contact allegedly occurred between Jan. 1 and Feb. 13.

Williams gave the student money after each incident and told the student not to tell anyone, police said.