A Florissant man is among the seven people killed in multiple crashes during a dust storm on Monday morning on Interstate 55 in south-central Illinois.

Earl LeGrand, 64, of the north St. Louis County suburb was one of five people killed in the crashes identified Saturday by the Illinois State Police.

Others identified Saturday are Illinois residents: Joseph Bates, 73, and Donna Bates, 71, of Crystal Lake, and Michael Zinchuk, 55, and Amy Zinchuk, 54, of Champaign.

The identification of Shirley Harper, 88, of Franklin, Wisconsin, was previously released.

ISP said it “is working closely with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to confirm the identification of the final remaining victim.”

The crashes, which occurred on I-55 near Farmersville in Montgomery County, about 75 miles north of St. Louis, involved 72 vehicles.

Reduced visibility, caused by high winds blowing topsoil from farm fields, was blamed for the crashes.

In addition to the seven who died, 37 people were injured with injuries ranging from minor to critical.

