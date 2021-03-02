Florissant man arrested in weekend shooting in Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was being held without bail Tuesday after authorities say he repeatedly shot another man last weekend before firing on a responding police officer.

Khalil Hughes, of the 700 block of Greenway Manor Driver in Florissant, is facing charges that include first-degree assault on a special victim, in this case the police officer, and resisting arrest, St. Louis police said.

Officers responded Saturday evening to the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood where a 29-year-old man was found inside a vehicle suffering multiple gunshot wounds. A shot was fired at one of the officers responding to that scene. The man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody after a foot pursuit, police said.

He was identified Tuesday by police as Hughes.

The 29-year-old was listed in critical and unstable condition at a hospital.

No attorney was listed for Hughes in court records Tuesday.

