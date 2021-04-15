Florissant man charged after authorities say he made threats to DePaul Hospital and police

CLAYTON — A Florissant man was charged Thursday after authorities say he made threats to police and SSM Health DePaul Hospital.

Demario A. Taylor, 34, is charged with first-degree terrorist threats.

Taylor was arrested Wednesday after a traffic stop during which police say he threatened officers. While in jail, an officer observing Taylor believed he was having a mental health crisis, so Taylor was transferred to DePaul Hospital.

Hospital staff told police Taylor left without being discharged. He soon returned to retrieve his belongings, and authorities say he also told a security guard he would shoot at the hospital.

No shooting happened, but officers from nine municipalities responded, and non-essential people at the hospital were evacuated.

Taylor was arrested nearly four hours away in Lynn County, Mo.

Taylor is on probation for an earlier case in which he was convicted of third-degree assault.

An attorney for Taylor was not listed in court records Thursday.

