Florissant man charged in Dellwood murder Saturday

DELLWOOD — Prosecutors have charged a Florissant man with a Dellwood man's murder Saturday, police said.

Travion Jared-Lois Willis, 24, is now facing charges of first-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

A North County Police Cooperative official said Willis shot Sean Moore, 29, with an AR-15 rifle multiple times at the Dellwood Food Market, 1620 Chambers Road, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Moore, who lived in the 800 block of Ford Drive in Ferguson, died at a hospital. Willis also shot another man in the leg who has been treated and released from the hospital, they said.

Police said Willis, of the the 500 block of Pelican Island Drive, was arrested by officers of the North County Police Cooperative in the 5600 block of Goodfellow Avenue in St. Louis at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Willis admitted shooting Moore, and police recovered the gun, they said.

Willis is being held in lieu of $750,000 cash bond.

