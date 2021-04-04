 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Florissant man charged in Dellwood murder Saturday
0 comments

Florissant man charged in Dellwood murder Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

DELLWOOD — Prosecutors have charged a Florissant man with a Dellwood man's murder Saturday, police said.

Travion Jared-Lois Willis, 24, is now facing charges of first-degree murder, assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

A North County Police Cooperative official said Willis shot Sean Moore, 29, with an AR-15 rifle multiple times at the Dellwood Food Market, 1620 Chambers Road, at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Moore, who lived in the 800 block of Ford Drive in Ferguson, died at a hospital. Willis also shot another man in the leg who has been treated and released from the hospital, they said.

Police said Willis, of the the 500 block of Pelican Island Drive, was arrested by officers of the North County Police Cooperative in the 5600 block of Goodfellow Avenue in St. Louis at 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Willis admitted shooting Moore, and police recovered the gun, they said.

Willis is being held in lieu of $750,000 cash bond.

Travion Willis

Police photo of Travion Jared-Lois Willis

 Robert Patrick
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: This winter, St. Louisans can be thankful for utility regulation

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports