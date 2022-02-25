Florissant man charged in January police chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors charged a 23-year-old Florissant man in connection to a January police chase involving a stolen car.

Police say they attempted to pull over August Burns on Jan. 18, who was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen during a carjacking. Officers allege Burns sped up rather than pulling over, accelerating the car up to 82 mph before losing control and driving off the road.

He then exited the car, police say, and ran away on foot.

Prosecutors filed charges on Wednesday afternoon.

Jail records indicate he was arrested about a week later on Jan. 28, at which time officers say Burns claimed he bought the car for $1,000 “from guys he met on the street and did not look for the title until after he had made the purchase.”

Those jail records also indicate Burns faces two charges of resisting arrest and one charge of unlawfully possessing a gun.

He is in custody on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

Police officers from the North County Precinct are leading the investigation.

