Florissant man charged in road rage shooting near I-270 and Highway 370
CLAYTON — A man was charged Wednesday in a road rage shooting that happened Tuesday near Interstate 270 and Highway 370 near Bridgeton.

Michael Blair, 42, is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. 

Blair lives in the 16400 block of Hampden Place in unincorporated St. Louis County.

Prosecutors say Blair cut another driver off, pointed a gun at the driver's vehicle, then fired shots that hit the vehicle.

Police arrested Blair near what they say was his place of business and recovered a gun inside his vehicle.

Blair's bond was set at $150,000. No information about his attorney or his next court date are listed in court records. 

Editor's note: This article has been edited to correct the number designation of the highway.

