Florissant man charged in road rage shooting on I-270 and Highway 370

CLAYTON — A Florissant man was charged Wednesday in a road rage shooting that happened Tuesday on Interstate 270 and Highway 360 near Bridgeton.

Michael Blair, 42, is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say Blair cut another driver off, pointed a gun at the driver's vehicle, then fired shots that hit the vehicle.

Police arrested Blair near what they say was his place of business and recovered a gun inside his vehicle.

Blair's bond was set at $150,000. No information about his attorney or his next court date are listed in court records.

