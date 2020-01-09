Florissant man, 61, charged in Thanksgiving Day double shooting at STL gas station

ST. LOUIS — A 61-year-old man was charged with murder this week in connection to the shooting of a father and son that left one dead outside a north St. Louis gas station on Thanksgiving Day.

Marvin Humphrey, of Florissant, faces felony charges of first-degree murder, assault and armed criminal action following the shooting Nov. 28 at the Love's Travel Stop at 6124 Broadway.

Charges filed Wednesday allege Humphrey got in an argument with Shawn Stewart, 33, of St. Louis, inside the gas station.

The two then began fighting outside the station and when Stewart's father attempted to intervene, Humphrey is accused of pulling a gun from his waistband and shooting the father in the torso and groin, charging documents said.

Humphrey allegedly then walked over to the younger Stewart and shot him in the head, according to the documents.

Shawn Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. His father was taken to a hospital and treated for his injuries.

A surveillance camera at the station captured the shooting and Humphrey admitted to shooting both the father and son, court documents said.

Humphrey was arrested Thursday morning. He was denied bond by Judge Michael Colona. It was unclear Thursday if he has an attorney to speak on his behalf.